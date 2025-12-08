Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees observe the Recruiting Operations Center brief

    WASHINGTON, D.C., MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Sapien 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    251204-N-TL932-1040 Master Chief Navy Counselor Kevin Kikawa, National Chief Recruiter at Navy Recruiting Command, explains portions of the Recruiting Operations Center brief to the fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees in Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2025. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 13:23
    Navy Recruiting Command
    Recruiters of the Year
    CNRC
    ROY Week
