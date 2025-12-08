Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees observe the Recruiting Operations Center brief

251204-N-TL932-1040 Master Chief Navy Counselor Kevin Kikawa, National Chief Recruiter at Navy Recruiting Command, explains portions of the Recruiting Operations Center brief to the fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees in Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2025. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
