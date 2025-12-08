251114-N-IJ922-1156 SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 14, 2025) – A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 comes into land at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 03:22
|Photo ID:
|9430508
|VIRIN:
|251114-N-IJ992-1156
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, training flight [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.