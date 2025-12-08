555th Engineering Brigade night fire familiarization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army soldier from Headquarters battalion of 555th Engineering Brigade locks in on his target as he familiarizes himself with his night vision lens and RFI laser before attempting to qualify at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Dec. 3, 2025. Night time qualifications are used to ensure soldiers stay proficient within all environments we may potentially fight.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Vinson)