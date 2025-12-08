Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th Engineering Brigade night fire familiarization

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    555th Engineering Brigade night fire familiarization

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Xavier Vinson 

    555th Engineer Brigade

    A U.S. Army soldier from Headquarters battalion of 555th Engineering Brigade locks in on his target as he familiarizes himself with his night vision lens and RFI laser before attempting to qualify at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Dec. 3, 2025. Night time qualifications are used to ensure soldiers stay proficient within all environments we may potentially fight.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 23:09
    Photo ID: 9430285
    VIRIN: 251204-A-NB668-3196
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 671.15 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th Engineering Brigade night fire familiarization, by SGT Xavier Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Fire
    555th Eng. Bde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download