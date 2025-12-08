A U.S. Army soldier from Headquarters battalion of 555th Engineering Brigade locks in on his target as he familiarizes himself with his night vision lens and RFI laser before attempting to qualify at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Dec. 3, 2025. Night time qualifications are used to ensure soldiers stay proficient within all environments we may potentially fight.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Vinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9430285
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-NB668-3196
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|671.15 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th Engineering Brigade night fire familiarization, by SGT Xavier Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
