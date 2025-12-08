USS Tripoli, USS Robert Smalls arrive in Da Nang, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DA NANG, Vietnam (Dec. 8, 2025) Ambassador Marc E. Knapper, U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, center; Consul General Melissa A. Brown, U.S. consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, center-left; Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang, deputy director, Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, center-right; and Capt. Stephen Henz, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), second from center-right, participate in an arrival ceremony with members of the Vietnam People's Navy and Sailors assigned to Robert Smalls during a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7); Robert Smalls (CG 62); and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny) 251208-N-RG201-1002