USS Tripoli, USS Robert Smalls arrive in Da Nang, Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) with embarked elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 arrived in Da Nang, Dec. 8, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

Their scheduled port visit underscores the two nations’ commitment to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that spans political, security, economic and people-to-people ties. The previous U.S. port visit to Da Nang was in June 2023 by Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and Robert Smalls.

“We could not have asked for a warmer welcome from our Vietnamese partners,” said Rear Adm. Tom Shultz, commander, Task Force 76, whose flagship is Tripoli. “Our visit highlights the strengthening relationship between our two nations and militaries, enables us to build operational understanding and trust, and reinforces our relationship on a personal level while advancing our shared goals of peace, prosperity, and economic security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Tripoli and Robert Smalls’ visit brings nearly 2,300 Sailors and Marines to Da Nang where they will have an opportunity to meet the city’s people and experience its unique culture. It also serves an important role in celebrating the 30th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations.

“The visit by USS Tripoli and USS Robert Smalls coming as we close out celebrations to mark 30 years of bilateral relations is proof that the U.S.-Vietnam partnership has never been better,” said U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper. “It is so heartening to see the warm welcome U.S. service members have received here in Da Nang, a city that holds a special place in the history of our bilateral relations and recently faced challenges following multiple typhoons. The United States has provided $1.75 million in disaster relief support in response to recent events, and our growing security cooperation, including through humanitarian assistance and disaster response trainings, has helped enhance Vietnam’s response capacity in disaster prone areas and strengthened people-to-people ties.”

Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

