USS Tripoli, USS Robert Smalls arrive in Da Nang, Vietnam

DA NANG, Vietnam (Dec. 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Henz, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), center, and Ambassador Marc E. Knapper, the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, center-left, shake hands with members of the Vietnam People's Navy during an arrival ceremony for a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7); Robert Smalls; and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny) 251208-N-RG201-1001