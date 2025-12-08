Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli, USS Robert Smalls arrive in Da Nang, Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    12.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    DA NANG, Vietnam (Dec. 8, 2025) Capt. Stephen Henz, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), center, and Ambassador Marc E. Knapper, the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, center-left, shake hands with members of the Vietnam People's Navy during an arrival ceremony for a port visit to Da Nang, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2025. The America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7); Robert Smalls; and elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 are in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny) 251208-N-RG201-1001

