    10th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    10th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Guests stand for the playing of the U.S. national anthem during the Japan-US Memorial Ceremony on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2025. The 10th annual Lives Remembered: A Tribute to the Fallen of Pearl Harbor is a Joint Japan - U.S. ceremony co-hosted by the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu and Commander, Navy Region Hawaii. The ceremony is held at the Ford Island Nob Hill Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The first ceremony was held in 2016, the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, and coincided with the Japan and United States heads of state visiting the Arizona Memorial together. The ceremony honors all who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack and is a symbol of reconciliation and friendship between Japan and the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9430205
    VIRIN: 251208-N-KN989-2143
    Resolution: 2948x4127
    Size: 737.74 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, 10th Annual Japan-US Joint Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Consul General of Japan
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Japan-US ceremony
    Pearl Harbor

