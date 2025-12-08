Steel Knight 25: Fast Roping and Hoist Training

304th, 305th, and 308th Rescue Squadron Airmen conduct fast roping and hoist training from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This training builds insertion and extraction skills for rescue missions in austere environments. Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)
