    Steel Knight 25: Fast Roping and Hoist Training [Image 12 of 12]

    Steel Knight 25: Fast Roping and Hoist Training

    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    304th, 305th, and 308th Rescue Squadron Airmen conduct fast roping and hoist training from an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Los Alamitos Army Airfield, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This training builds insertion and extraction skills for rescue missions in austere environments. Steel Knight is a joint exercise that improves interoperability, boosts readiness, and enhances coordination across the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9430157
    VIRIN: 251205-F-UG813-1011
    Resolution: 5467x3631
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Steel Knight 25: Fast Roping and Hoist Training [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC, 920th RQW, Steel Knight 25, 304th RQS, 305th RQS, 308th RQS

