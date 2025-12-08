Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 EOD Soldiers attempt the norwegian foot march [Image 7 of 7]

    52 EOD Soldiers attempt the norwegian foot march

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    52nd Ordnance Group (EOD)

    The Soldiers completed the 18.64 mile foot march with a passing time. Adobe bridge was used to enhance this photo.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9429135
    VIRIN: 251205-A-AF910-8378
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 39.1 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52 EOD Soldiers attempt the norwegian foot march [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52 EOD attempts the Norwegian foot march
    52 EOD finishes the 18.64 mile Norwegian foot march
    EOD Finishes First
    SPC Will Kavanaugh begins the 18.64 mile Norwegian foot march.
    52 EOD Soldiers prepare for the start of the Norwegian foot march.
    SFC joshua Muzzon sets out for the Norwegian foot march
    52 EOD Soldiers attempt the norwegian foot march

