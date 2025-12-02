Shaping the future of military construction through innovation and partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A digital rendering of what the VOLAR Barracks, B4067, will look like after project completion at Ft. Campbell, Ky.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Excellence in Contracting Awards Program recently selected the Louisville District as the Innovative Team of the Year for their work awarding the Fort Campbell, Kentucky Voluntary Army (VOLAR) Barracks Renovation, the first construction agreement award for USACE using Other Transaction Authority (OTA).



The VOLAR Barracks project will renovate building 4067, an existing 44,106 SF barracks facility built in 1978 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for the Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing (UEPH). The project supports the wellbeing and operational readiness of 101st Airborne soldiers, ensuring quality housing for America’s elite combat units.



(Courtesy photo from Haskell Company via design firm, Introba)