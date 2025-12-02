Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping the future of military construction through innovation and partnerships [Image 2 of 2]

    Shaping the future of military construction through innovation and partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Kelsie Hall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    A digital rendering of what the VOLAR Barracks, B4067, will look like after project completion at Ft. Campbell, Ky.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Excellence in Contracting Awards Program recently selected the Louisville District as the Innovative Team of the Year for their work awarding the Fort Campbell, Kentucky Voluntary Army (VOLAR) Barracks Renovation, the first construction agreement award for USACE using Other Transaction Authority (OTA).

    The VOLAR Barracks project will renovate building 4067, an existing 44,106 SF barracks facility built in 1978 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky for the Unaccompanied Enlisted Personnel Housing (UEPH). The project supports the wellbeing and operational readiness of 101st Airborne soldiers, ensuring quality housing for America’s elite combat units.

    (Courtesy photo from Haskell Company via design firm, Introba)

    Innovation
    Louisville District
    Army
    USACE
    Engineering
    Contracting

