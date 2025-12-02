Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Safety Corner - Driving Safety 101 [Image 1 of 2]

    NNSY Safety Corner - Driving Safety 101

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lorenzo Raines 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    For this month's Norfolk Naval Shipyard Safety Corner - we go over four driving safety tips to ensure you and your family stay safe while on the road.

    1. Minimize Distractions

    2. Perform a Safety Check

    3. Don't Drink and Drive

    4. Slow Down

    12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:30
    This work, NNSY Safety Corner - Driving Safety 101 [Image 2 of 2], by Lorenzo Raines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NNSY Safety Corner - Driving Safety 101
