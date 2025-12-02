Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Stockdale port visit [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Stockdale port visit

    PUERTO RICO

    12.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville helps supply the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) with 24 pallets of food during its stop in Ponce, Puerto Rico December 5, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

