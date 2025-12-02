NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports USS Stockdale port visit

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville helps supply the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) with 24 pallets of food during its stop in Ponce, Puerto Rico December 5, 2025. (Courtesy photo)
