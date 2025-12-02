Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW hosts USO Tour

    332 AEW hosts USO Tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    USO tour performers entertain service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The event strengthened morale and connection among the force, reflecting the USO's commitment to uplift those who serve forward and reminding service members that their sacrifices are valued by the American people. Through every tour and program worldwide, the USO strengthens the well-being of people serving in America's military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025
    Photo ID: 9427698
    VIRIN: 251205-F-UX118-2008
    Resolution: 6094x3887
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    USOHoliday2025
    VJCS13

