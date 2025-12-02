332 AEW hosts USO Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USO tour performers entertain service members during a USO Holiday Tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The event strengthened morale and connection among the force, reflecting the USO’s commitment to uplift those who serve forward and reminding service members that their sacrifices are valued by the American people. Through every tour and program worldwide, the USO strengthens the well-being of people serving in America’s military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)