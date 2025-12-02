American Holiday Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bugler from The U.S. Army "Old Guard" Fife and Drum Corps brings the holiday spirit to Washington, D.C., during The U.S. Army Band's annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall, Dec. 6, 2025. The performance was hosted by Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, commanding general of the Joint Task Force–National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto)