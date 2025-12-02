Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Guardsman Captures State's History, Wins Emmy

    Idaho Guardsman Captures State’s History, Wins Emmy

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dan Noakes, assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing Comptroller Flight, poses for a portrait at Gowen Field, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2025. Noakes was awarded a regional Northwest Regional Emmy in June of this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

