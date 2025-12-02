Idaho Guardsman Captures State’s History, Wins Emmy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dan Noakes, assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing Comptroller Flight, poses for a portrait at Gowen Field, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2025. Noakes was awarded a regional Northwest Regional Emmy in June of this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)