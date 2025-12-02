134th Mission Support Group Welcomes Col. Barrett as Incoming Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. David Barrett stands on stage with 134th Air Refueling Wing Commander, Ronald Selvidge during an Assumption of Command ceremony December 6, 2025 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The 134th MSG supports airmen and the mission through quality of life, readiness, and essential base services like housing, dining, and recreation. These roles are crucial for daily base operations, training, and deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys)