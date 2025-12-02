Supplies from the Skies: 1st DSB Conducts Air Delivery Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Iyonna Fulton, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, bundles parachute cord while conducting air delivery operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)