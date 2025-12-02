Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supplies from the Skies: 1st DSB Conducts Air Delivery Operations [Image 21 of 21]

    Supplies from the Skies: 1st DSB Conducts Air Delivery Operations

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Iyonna Fulton, an airborne and air delivery specialist with 1st Distribution Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, bundles parachute cord while conducting air delivery operations during Exercise Steel Knight 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 20:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    air delivery
    1stMLG
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Steel Knight 25

