    709th MP QTB Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    709th MP QTB Competition

    GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brandon Roque, first sergeant of the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, inspects a candidate's uniform during the board portion of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The board assesses Soldiers on their knowledge, professionalism, and readiness ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

