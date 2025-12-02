709th MP QTB Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Brandon Roque, first sergeant of the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, inspects a candidate's uniform during the board portion of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The board assesses Soldiers on their knowledge, professionalism, and readiness ahead of the 18th Military Police Brigade Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)