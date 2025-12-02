CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

251204-N-CY569-1085 (Dec. 04, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, signs a guestbook for Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Western Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Dato’ Baharudin bin Wan Md Nor, during an office call for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 04, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9424763
|VIRIN:
|251204-N-CY569-1085
|Resolution:
|6695x4463
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
