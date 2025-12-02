Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 14 of 16]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Deck Landing Qualifications

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hovers above the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 5, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9424741
    VIRIN: 251205-M-YF186-3007
    Resolution: 4737x3384
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Deck Landing Qualifications [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boxer
    F-35
    VMFA 122
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

