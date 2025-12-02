Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Vivian Martinez Reyes 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    A U.S. Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion rings the Liberty Bell during a company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Dec. 4, 2025. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vivian Martinez-Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 9424070
    VIRIN: 251204-M-VI432-1021
    Resolution: 2772x4929
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Moto Run [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Vivian Martinez Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Recruit Training
    Moto Run
    Marine Corps
    San Diego

