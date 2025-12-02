From Flight Line to Flight Deck: Brayton’s Full-Circle Journey

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Quincy Brayton, 22nd Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper pilot, conducts a preflight inspection at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 4, 2025. Brayton, whose aviation journey began as an enlisted maintainer, now mentors aspiring aviators through the FlyBraviation Foundation, a nonprofit he created to help others pursue pilot training.
