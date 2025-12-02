Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Marine assigned to Airman Leadership School Class 25-G pose for a photo during their graduation ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2025. The school strengthens service members’ ability to lead, follow and manage while gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)