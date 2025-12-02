Japanese ADA School Deputy Commander visits Fort Sill

Japan Self Defense Force ADA School Deputy Commander COL Hiroshi Nishimoto visited Fort Sill Dec. 2-5, 2025 to learn about IBCS and C-sUAS. During his stay, he visited various ADA areas and exchanged gifts with FCOE Commanding General BG Patrick Costello.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9422882
|VIRIN:
|251204-O-KP881-2998
|Resolution:
|2560x1707
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
