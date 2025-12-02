Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese ADA School Deputy Commander visits Fort Sill [Image 1 of 5]

    Japanese ADA School Deputy Commander visits Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Japan Self Defense Force ADA School Deputy Commander COL Hiroshi Nishimoto visited Fort Sill Dec. 2-5, 2025 to learn about IBCS and C-sUAS. During his stay, he visited various ADA areas and exchanged gifts with FCOE Commanding General BG Patrick Costello.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9422882
    VIRIN: 251204-O-KP881-2998
    Resolution: 2560x1707
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Japanese ADA School Deputy Commander visits Fort Sill [Image 5 of 5], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

