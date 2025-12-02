Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart community member wins $2,500 Delta gift card from Operation Homeward Bound [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Stuttgart community member wins $2,500 Delta gift card from Operation Homeward Bound

    BOBLINGEN, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez congratulates U.S.Maj. Jarret Flexman, Chief of Plans and Exercises at U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, on winning a $2,500 Delta gift card in the 2025 Operation Homeward Bound contest.
    The contest, sponsored by Military Auto Source and Ford, is designed to provide U.S. service members stationed overseas with travel opportunities while they serve far from home. Only three winners were selected this year from more than 400 nominations. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 06:05
    Photo ID: 9422826
    VIRIN: 251204-O-LR189-1429
    Resolution: 4307x2865
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: BOBLINGEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Stuttgart community member wins $2,500 Delta gift card from Operation Homeward Bound [Image 4 of 4], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

