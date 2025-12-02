USAG Stuttgart community member wins $2,500 Delta gift card from Operation Homeward Bound

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Melendez congratulates U.S.Maj. Jarret Flexman, Chief of Plans and Exercises at U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, on winning a $2,500 Delta gift card in the 2025 Operation Homeward Bound contest.

The contest, sponsored by Military Auto Source and Ford, is designed to provide U.S. service members stationed overseas with travel opportunities while they serve far from home. Only three winners were selected this year from more than 400 nominations. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest