Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay [Image 19 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 3, 2025) Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Rear Adm. Brad Rosen addresses Sailors and personnel during an all hands ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Dec. 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational shore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 9422707
    VIRIN: 251203-N-NO067-1229
    Resolution: 7756x5171
    Size: 11.97 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay
    CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download