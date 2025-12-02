CNREURAFCENT Rear Adm. Brad Rosen hosts an All Hands at NSA Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 3, 2025) Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central Rear Adm. Brad Rosen addresses Sailors and personnel during an all hands ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Dec. 3, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational shore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)