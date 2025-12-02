Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Rafael Gratela conducts training during damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in Philippine Sea, Nov. 24, 2025. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9422574
|VIRIN:
|251124-N-YO707-1126
|Resolution:
|3111x2074
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) routine underway operation [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.