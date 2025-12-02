Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Leaders Receive Demonstration of New 3D Printing Technology

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH and Medical Readiness Battalion leadership visited our Brace Shop for a hands-on demo of our new 3D printer and the innovative care it brings to our patients.

    This technology allows our team to create custom-fit casts and supports that are lighter, breathable, water-friendly, and precisely tailored to each patient—making recovery more comfortable and convenient for Soldiers, Families, and retirees across the Fort Campbell community.

    Proud of our Brace Shop team for continuing to advance patient care through innovation.

