BACH Leaders Receive Demonstration of New 3D Printing Technology

BACH and Medical Readiness Battalion leadership visited our Brace Shop for a hands-on demo of our new 3D printer and the innovative care it brings to our patients.



This technology allows our team to create custom-fit casts and supports that are lighter, breathable, water-friendly, and precisely tailored to each patient—making recovery more comfortable and convenient for Soldiers, Families, and retirees across the Fort Campbell community.



Proud of our Brace Shop team for continuing to advance patient care through innovation.