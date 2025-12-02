Career Development Symposium Bahrain

251204-N-XO016-2201 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 4, 2025) Naval Support Activity Bahrain senior enlisted leaders attend a chief petty officer call during a Career Development Symposium hosted by MyNavy HR leaders, Dec. 4. CDS brings MyNavy HR leaders and subject matter experts to Sailors, giving them the knowledge and tools to effectively manage their careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)
