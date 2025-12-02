Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Development Symposium Bahrain

    Career Development Symposium Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    Navy Personnel Command

    251204-N-XO016-2201 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 4, 2025) Naval Support Activity Bahrain senior enlisted leaders attend a chief petty officer call during a Career Development Symposium hosted by MyNavy HR leaders, Dec. 4. CDS brings MyNavy HR leaders and subject matter experts to Sailors, giving them the knowledge and tools to effectively manage their careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9421726
    VIRIN: 251204-N-XO016-2201
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, Career Development Symposium Bahrain [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

