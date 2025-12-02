Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Strike 2025: Birds of prey [Image 8 of 8]

    Falcon Strike 2025: Birds of prey

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The moon shines over Mt. Etna during sunset while a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flies in support of exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 5, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    Aerial Refueling
    KC-135
    Hellenic Air Force
    48FW
    100ARW
    Falcon Strike

