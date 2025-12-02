Falcon Strike 2025: Birds of prey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The moon shines over Mt. Etna during sunset while a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker flies in support of exercise Falcon Strike at Naval Air Base Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 5, 2025. Falcon Strike provided an opportunity to strengthen ties with NATO Allies while maintaining a high level of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)