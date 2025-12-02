156th SFS Defenders Qualifications Course at Isla de Cabra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, performs tactical drills during a Defender Qualification Course at the Puerto Rico Police Department firing range in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. During the course, Airmen trained and tested their skills in weapons handling, safety procedures, and marksmanship capabilities to ensure mission-readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)