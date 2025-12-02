Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th SFS Defenders Qualifications Course at Isla de Cabra [Image 20 of 20]

    156th SFS Defenders Qualifications Course at Isla de Cabra

    TOA BAJA, PUERTO RICO

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, performs tactical drills during a Defender Qualification Course at the Puerto Rico Police Department firing range in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. During the course, Airmen trained and tested their skills in weapons handling, safety procedures, and marksmanship capabilities to ensure mission-readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

