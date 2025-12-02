A U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, performs tactical drills during a Defender Qualification Course at the Puerto Rico Police Department firing range in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Nov. 25, 2025. During the course, Airmen trained and tested their skills in weapons handling, safety procedures, and marksmanship capabilities to ensure mission-readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:20
|Photo ID:
|9420782
|VIRIN:
|251125-Z-QU148-1020
|Resolution:
|6880x4587
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|TOA BAJA, PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th SFS Defenders Qualifications Course at Isla de Cabra [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.