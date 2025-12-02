Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCSTC Senior Instructor of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 01, 2025) Official portrait of Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s Senior Instructor of the Year Chief Operations Specialist Christopher Jenkins. (U.S. Navy photo)

