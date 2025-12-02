U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lynum, section chief, B Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, fires 240B machine gun during a live fire exercise at Montana Range near Paju, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. Conducting live fire exercises enables our soldiers to remain proficient with their weapon systems to be ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 00:11
|Photo ID:
|9420464
|VIRIN:
|251204-A-AM489-1064
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.