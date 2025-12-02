Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    6-37 Field Artillery Regiment conducts Live Fire Exercise

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lynum, section chief, B Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, fires 240B machine gun during a live fire exercise at Montana Range near Paju, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025. Conducting live fire exercises enables our soldiers to remain proficient with their weapon systems to be ready when called upon. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)

