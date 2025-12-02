Japan and U.S. Forces compete in TCCC Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air and Ground Self-Defense Force medical personnel perform critical medical care on a simulated patient during a tactical combat casualty care training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2025. The training scenarios were tailored to the three phases of tactical combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)