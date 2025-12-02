U.S. Air Force and Japan Air and Ground Self-Defense Force medical personnel perform critical medical care on a simulated patient during a tactical combat casualty care training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2025. The training scenarios were tailored to the three phases of tactical combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9420406
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-YL411-1090
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan and U.S. Forces compete in TCCC Rodeo, by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
