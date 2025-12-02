Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan and U.S. Forces compete in TCCC Rodeo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air and Ground Self-Defense Force medical personnel perform critical medical care on a simulated patient during a tactical combat casualty care training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 21, 2025. The training scenarios were tailored to the three phases of tactical combat casualty care: care under fire, tactical field care and tactical evacuation care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9420406
    VIRIN: 251121-F-YL411-1090
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Japan and U.S. Forces compete in TCCC Rodeo, by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    JASDF
    combat care
    Team Yokota
    374 MDG
    medics

