Bhakti Kanyini 25 Tsunami Evacuation Drill

An Indonesian civilian role player receives medical assistance during a simulated tsunami evacuation drill as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 in Bayah, Indonesia, Oct 27, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:21
|Photo ID:
|9420296
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-EJ587-1235
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|BAYAH, ID
