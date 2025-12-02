Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bhakti Kanyini 25 Tsunami Evacuation Drill [Image 8 of 8]

    Bhakti Kanyini 25 Tsunami Evacuation Drill

    BAYAH, INDONESIA

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    An Indonesian civilian role player receives medical assistance during a simulated tsunami evacuation drill as part of exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 25 in Bayah, Indonesia, Oct 27, 2025. BK-A 25 is a multinational exercise hosted by Indonesia. It brings together the Australian Defense Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces and Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to rehearse crisis response operations, improve interoperability, and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:21
    Photo ID: 9420296
    VIRIN: 251027-M-EJ587-1235
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: BAYAH, ID
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Bhakti Kanyini 25 Tsunami Evacuation Drill [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    BKA
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA 26

