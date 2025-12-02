Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two compact track loaders (CTLs) cleared ribbons to mark the opening of a new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse, Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 3, 2025. Driven by Col. Ryan Ley, Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl T. Vogel, Command Chief, 51st Fighter Wing, the unique start to the ceremony highlighted the mission these facilities support of rapid airfield recovery in a contingency environment. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)