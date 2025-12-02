Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Two compact track loaders (CTLs) cleared ribbons to mark the opening of a new Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) warehouse, Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 3, 2025. Driven by Col. Ryan Ley, Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl T. Vogel, Command Chief, 51st Fighter Wing, the unique start to the ceremony highlighted the mission these facilities support of rapid airfield recovery in a contingency environment. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9420002
    VIRIN: 251203-A-QR280-1025
    Resolution: 3480x2322
    Size: 972.47 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses
    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses
    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses
    Compact Track Loaders Cut the Ribbon on Osan’s New ADR Facility
    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Compact Track Loaders cut the ribbon on Osan Air Base’s new Airfield Damage Repair warehouses

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    ADR
    USACE FED
    Air Force
    USACE
    ribbon cutting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download