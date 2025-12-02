Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Run For Honor: Philippine Marines, MRF-SEA Service Members Run 8th Annual "Karangalan" Marathon

    A Run For Honor: Philippine Marines, MRF-SEA Service Members Run 8th Annual "Karangalan" Marathon

    PALAWAN/OZAMIS, PHILIPPINES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Bride, the executive officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participates in the eighth annual PhilippineMarine Corps Marathon in Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 19, 2025, while deployed supporting Marine Air Support Activity 2025. This year’s “Karagalan” marathon commemorates the 75th anniversary of the PMC and celebrates its decades of valor, honor and dedicated service to their nation. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Bride is a California native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

