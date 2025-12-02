Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Eagle Cup [Image 14 of 17]

    Steel Eagle Cup

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade compete for the Steel Eagle Cup on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025. The Steel Eagle Cup is a PT competition within the 188th Brigade Support Battalion, this competition boosts morale and brings esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 11:51
    Photo ID: 9419230
    VIRIN: 251121-A-UG798-9137
    Resolution: 4973x3315
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Steel Eagle Cup [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

