U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade compete for the Steel Eagle Cup on Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025. The Steel Eagle Cup is a PT competition within the 188th Brigade Support Battalion, this competition boosts morale and brings esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)