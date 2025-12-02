U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Gonzalez, a data systems administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up a networking cable at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, at the Administrative/Logistics Operations Center, Oct. 6, 2025. The ALOC coordinates and manages personnel, supply and transportation to support continuous operational readiness for ongoing missions. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9418361
|VIRIN:
|251006-M-EU506-1006
|Resolution:
|7707x5141
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines Establish Admin and Logistics at Fort Bonifacio [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.