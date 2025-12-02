Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines Establish Admin and Logistics at Fort Bonifacio [Image 2 of 2]

    MRF-SEA Marines Establish Admin and Logistics at Fort Bonifacio

    FORT BONIFACIO, MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Gonzalez, a data systems administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up a networking cable at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, at the Administrative/Logistics Operations Center, Oct. 6, 2025. The ALOC coordinates and manages personnel, supply and transportation to support continuous operational readiness for ongoing missions. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 21:56
    Photo ID: 9418361
    VIRIN: 251006-M-EU506-1006
    Resolution: 7707x5141
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, MANILA, PH
    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

