MRF-SEA Marines Establish Admin and Logistics at Fort Bonifacio

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Gonzalez, a data systems administrator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, sets up a networking cable at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, at the Administrative/Logistics Operations Center, Oct. 6, 2025. The ALOC coordinates and manages personnel, supply and transportation to support continuous operational readiness for ongoing missions. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)