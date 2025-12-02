Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 12, 2025) Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) transit Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Oct. 12, 2025. Tucson, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 7, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9418359
    VIRIN: 251012-N-QR679-1002
    Resolution: 8126x5417
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam
    USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download