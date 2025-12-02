USS Tucson (SSN 770) arrives in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 12, 2025) Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) transit Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Oct. 12, 2025. Tucson, homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and assigned to Submarine Squadron 7, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)