Tennessee National Guard visits Guam National Guard

The Guam National Guard was honored to welcome Maj. Gen. Warner Ross II, The Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, and his distinguished team to the Barrigada Readiness Complex, Dec. 2, 2025. We appreciate the time spent discussing our shared mission and the honor of your presence here in Guam. Here’s to continued engagement and future opportunities.