    Tennessee National Guard visits Guam National Guard [Image 3 of 3]

    Tennessee National Guard visits Guam National Guard

    GUAM

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam National Guard was honored to welcome Maj. Gen. Warner Ross II, The Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, and his distinguished team to the Barrigada Readiness Complex, Dec. 2, 2025. We appreciate the time spent discussing our shared mission and the honor of your presence here in Guam. Here’s to continued engagement and future opportunities.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 9418222
    VIRIN: 251202-Z-XS820-1133
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.03 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Tennessee National Guard visits Guam National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Partnership

