    B-2 "Spirit of Georgia" returns to fleet [Image 2 of 2]

    B-2 &quot;Spirit of Georgia&quot; returns to fleet

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, “Spirit of Georgia,” aircraft parks by a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Nov. 6th, 2025. The “Spirit of Georgia,” was damaged in an aircraft incident in September of 2021 and has recently returned to the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 9418159
    VIRIN: 251106-F-QW452-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 644.97 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US
    B-2
    Spirit
    509
    Georgia

