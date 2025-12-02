Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit, “Spirit of Georgia,” aircraft parks by a hangar at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Nov. 6th, 2025. The “Spirit of Georgia,” was damaged in an aircraft incident in September of 2021 and has recently returned to the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert E. Hicks)