104th Fighter Wing gives back to the community

Members of the 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Squadron volunteered at the Westfield Soup Kitchen on School Street in Westfield, MA on November 24, 2025. Nine Airmen participated in this year’s event, continuing an annual tradition of community service that began in 2020. Their primary task was carving turkeys and preparing side dishes for individuals who might otherwise go without a Thanksgiving meal.



Staff Sergeant Felix Chapdelaine, 104th Fighter Wing Crash and Recovery Technician, and Master Sergeant Michael Roncarati, 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance squadron, have been volunteering with the soup kitchen since 2020.



“Today we volunteered for three hours and broke down a multitude of turkeys, as well as made all the other fixings for a proper Thanksgiving dinner,” said Chapdelaine. “By the time we were finished, we had processed enough turkeys and prepared enough sides to create several hundred meals for those who would normally go without this Thanksgiving.”



Beyond meal preparation, some volunteers deployed with the soup kitchen’s food truck to serve party-sized pizzas to homeless residents in Westfield, while others assisted at the food pantry distributing meals.

The Westfield Soup Kitchen has supported residents of Westfield, Massachusetts, for more than 30 years.

(Courtesy photo from November 2024 showing members from the 104th Fighter Wing cooking and carving turkeys at the Westfield Soup Kitchen)