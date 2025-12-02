Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker leadership honored at Enterprise High [Image 4 of 7]

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Rucker Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Command Sergeant Major of the Aviation Branch, participates in the coin flip before kick-off at the Enterprise High School military appreciation football game on Sept. 19, 2025.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 14:09
