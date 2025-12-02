Fort Rucker leadership honored at Enterprise High

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Rucker Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Command Sergeant Major of the Aviation Branch, participates in the coin flip before kick-off at the Enterprise High School military appreciation football game on Sept. 19, 2025.