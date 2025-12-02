Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 14 of 18]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9417784
    VIRIN: 251202-D-XO220-1466
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    Wilson
    Pentagon Press Secretary

