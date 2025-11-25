U.S service members, British, and American nationals pose for a photo at Ely Cathedral, Nov. 26, 2025. British and American nationals attended a Thanksgiving service held for U.S. service members stationed in the U.K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9417532
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BN500-1012
|Resolution:
|7298x5213
|Size:
|15.36 MB
|Location:
|ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving service at Ely Cathedral [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.