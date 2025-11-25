Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving service at Ely Cathedral [Image 13 of 13]

    Thanksgiving service at Ely Cathedral

    ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S service members, British, and American nationals pose for a photo at Ely Cathedral, Nov. 26, 2025. British and American nationals attended a Thanksgiving service held for U.S. service members stationed in the U.K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 10:30
    Photo ID: 9417532
    VIRIN: 251127-F-BN500-1012
    Resolution: 7298x5213
    Size: 15.36 MB
    Location: ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    USAF
    Thanksgiving

