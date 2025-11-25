Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunner’s Mate Students Hone M-18 SIG Skills in Preparation for the Fleet [Image 3 of 5]

    Gunner’s Mate Students Hone M-18 SIG Skills in Preparation for the Fleet

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Kelsey Danner 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    Gunner’s Mate “A” School students are sharpening their skills by practicing the disassembly and reassembly of the M-18 SIG, one of the Navy’s standard-issue sidearms. The hands-on training is designed to prepare students for the fleet, where they will serve as subject matter experts on a wide range of Navy weapons systems. Students spend time mastering each component of the pistol, ensuring they can confidently perform maintenance, troubleshoot malfunctions, and uphold the Navy’s standards for weapon safety and readiness.The training is one of many weapon familiarization exercises that equip future Gunner’s Mates to support surface fleet operations around the world

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9417426
    VIRIN: 251125-D-VV701-9680
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Gunner’s Mate Students Hone M-18 SIG Skills in Preparation for the Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by Kelsey Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gunner's Mate
    GM
    SCSTC GL
    US Navy

