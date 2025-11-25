Gunner’s Mate Students Hone M-18 SIG Skills in Preparation for the Fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gunner’s Mate “A” School students are sharpening their skills by practicing the disassembly and reassembly of the M-18 SIG, one of the Navy’s standard-issue sidearms. The hands-on training is designed to prepare students for the fleet, where they will serve as subject matter experts on a wide range of Navy weapons systems. Students spend time mastering each component of the pistol, ensuring they can confidently perform maintenance, troubleshoot malfunctions, and uphold the Navy’s standards for weapon safety and readiness.The training is one of many weapon familiarization exercises that equip future Gunner’s Mates to support surface fleet operations around the world