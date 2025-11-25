Command Sergeant Major Michael Eilers addresses the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) audience with lessons learned, and the importance of being a non commissioned officer (NCO) in the United States Army.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 00:25
|Photo ID:
|9416929
|VIRIN:
|251123-A-GF403-9639
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|522.46 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider NCOs Lead Leadership Development on Training, Purpose, and the Point of Friction [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raider NCOs Lead Leadership Development on Training, Purpose, and the Point of Friction
