Jillian Harms (left), Rock Island District natural resources specialist, and Lewis Wiechmann (right), St. Paul District forester, collect data on forest regeneration at a soil sampling plot near Keithsburg, Illinois, Sept. 9. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo
Partnerships advance research in groundbreaking study
