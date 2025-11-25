Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (December 1, 2025) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer, Capt. John Randazzo, right, awards Chief Navy Counselor Rashaad Ethridge the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during his commissioning ceremony onboard NSA Naples, Italy, Dec. 1, 2025. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:09
    Photo ID: 9415441
    VIRIN: 251201-N-RH019-1001
    Resolution: 4242x2828
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony
    NSA Naples, NCC Ethridge Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissioning
    Mustang
    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download